Arsenal have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as Zinedine Zidane has decided he wants him out.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Los Blancos are now hoping to raise around €60million from his sale – the same they paid to sign him last summer.

Jovic shone at previous club Eintracht Frankfurt, but has struggled at the Bernabeu and it seems Real are now keen to offload him as soon as possible.

The Serbia international’s value might not have fallen too much just yet, so it might be a good time to cash in on him amid interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners could do with a top signing up front due to doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international is yet to sign a new contract with Arsenal and has been linked with a host of top clubs such as Man Utd, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Aubameyang would be hard to replace, but if Jovic can get back to his best he could end up being a real bargain at €60m.