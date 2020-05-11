According to Sport Witness via TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United have initiated contact over the signing of Velez Sarsfield starlet Thiago Almada.

The 19-year-old has been impressive for Velez this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists from 25 appearances across all competitions.

TuttoMercatoWeb aren’t clear on whether the contact for the ace is between United and the player or between the Red Devils and the Argentina outfit at this moment in time.

The report adds that the attacking midfielder has a €25m release clause, however Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are seeking an €18m (£15.7m) move for Almada.

Almada is contracted until 2023.

The Argentina Under-20s ace made his first-team debut for Velez last season and has since gone on to make a total of 46 appearances, scoring nine goals and registering four assists.

Almada’s versatility should certainly appeal to top clubs, the ace is primarily used as a central attacking midfielder but also has plenty of experience playing on either wing or as a centre-forward

The Red Devils could do with a versatile talent like this, they’re short-staffed in the wide areas because Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been transitioned into central strikers under Solskjaer.

A signing in this area would also provide better competition to Dan James.

The Welshman has enjoyed a decent debut season but being thrown in at the deep end has perhaps done him no favours in winning over some supporters.

Also, if Bruno Fernandes was ever to be played in a deeper midfield role, Almada could then be utilised in his most natural No.10 position.