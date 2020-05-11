According to the Sun via Portuguese reports , Manchester United are lining up a £35m bid for Benfica talisman Carlos Vinicius.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for Benfica this season, helping the second-placed side challenge Porto for the title.

The Brazilian has managed a stunning return of 20 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The Sun report that the ace, who is contracted until 2024, has also attracted the interest of United’s heated rivals Liverpool.

Vinicius was on the books at Napoli for 18 months, where he didn’t make a single competitive appearance for the Italian outfit, instead being loaned out to Rio Ave and Monaco.

Benfica signed the centre-forward from the Serie A giants for £15m last summer and he’s proved to be an exceptionable buy.

The Sun report that Vinicius has a £88m release clause in his contract, adding that this figure is inflated and that it won’t be met in a transfer market that will be impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to test the waters with a £35m bid for the ace, if he was to join the striker would become the second player to sign with United from the Portuguese top-flight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side splashed the cash to bring in Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window and the playmaker has worked wonders so far.

United will need to bolster their forward options in the next transfer window, especially if Odion Ighalo’s loan isn’t made permanent.

Solskjaer usually fields two centre-forwards, with his prime choices Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, wonderkid Mason Greenwood has also been used up top.