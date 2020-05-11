There’s plenty of Man United transfer gossip doing the rounds today even amidst all the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.

With the UK government announcing that sport can resume behind closed doors from June 1st, one hopes we’re approaching a return to normality of some sorts.

And that should mean United can have a busy transfer window as usual, with some big names seemingly on their radar.

First up, they’ve been strongly linked with Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and it looks like he can leave the club for the right price this summer.

Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar, also a former United player, has made it clear the club promised Van de Beek he would be sold after one final season in Amsterdam after talks last year.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international has previously been linked as a £48million target for MUFC and makes sense as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Elsewhere, United have also been given a boost by Lyon chief Jean Michel-Aulas, who has suggested the club will have to sell star players.

This is because the Ligue 1 giants failed to make it into the Champions League following the campaign being ended early.

Moussa Dembele is one of those who seems likely to leave after regular links with a £60m move to Man Utd.

The Frenchman looks ideal to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have more options to rotate up front after being overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season.

It could also be useful as Odion Ighalo is being linked with a move to Newcastle amid growing doubts that his loan move will be made permanent.

The Nigerian has shone in his time at Old Trafford but £20m might be a bit pricey for an ageing player who has mostly played at a lower level in recent times.