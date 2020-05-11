Match of the Day preparing to return amid three day weekend fixtures

Match of the Day is preparing for a sensational return after the Premier League begins on the 12th of June, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

According to the report, Match of the Day will broadcast all 92 Premier League fixtures with three-day weekend matchdays and four rounds of midweek fixtures.

The popular BBC programme is to broadcast all the football games including the Premier League and FA Cup with nearly two months of uninterrupted football on show.

The FA Cup is to resume from the quarter-finals stage and the competition is poised for completion alongside the Premier League.

The FA Cup final is to be held on August 8th, which will be broadcasted on the BBC programme while the Premier League will adhere to UEFA’s guidelines and finish before August 2nd.

This comes shortly before the Premier League are set to meet on Monday to discuss ‘Project Restart’, while all television broadcasters prepare for the return of football in the UK.