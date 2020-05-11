‘Most talented player I’ve ever played with’ – Harry Maguire heaps praise on Man Utd teammate

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire has lauded Marcus Rashford and singled him out for some big praise and tipped him for a major future moving forward.

Since making his breakthrough for the senior side in the 2015/16 campaign, the 22-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure in the United XI.

The England international has enjoyed the best season of his career to date this year with 19 goals and five assists in 31 appearances, and that’s even despite being sidelined by a back injury since January.

He’ll no doubt hope to fully recover and play a key role for Man Utd if the current campaign is given the green light to be completed, but Maguire has already been left hugely impressed it seems from what he’s seen since the summer after joining the Red Devils from Leicester City.

“I think as a club, you should have a captain and rely on him, but you need to spread the onus of the leadership in the group,” he told the club’s official podcast, as quoted by Sky Sports. “On the pitch, like I said, he’s amazed me. He’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with.

“I’ve always spoken so highly of Marcus when I have been with him in the England squad. I can’t speak highly enough of him. I think he’s going to go on to have an exceptional career.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I think he’s going to be a wonderful player for Manchester United, as he is now.”

That’s huge praise for Rashford given some of the other players in the United squad, while Maguire has played alongside some other top names both for England and Leicester City during his career thus far.

Nevertheless, it appears as though Rashford has made the biggest impact on him, and like all concerned at Old Trafford, he’ll hope that their talisman is ready for the season run-in as Man Utd remain in contention for the FA Cup, Europa League and the ongoing battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League when things resume.

With his pace, movement, directness and goal threat, Rashford will undoubtedly be pivotal to their hopes of achieving their objectives moving forward, and Maguire is evidently relieved that he’s lining up alongside him rather than against him.