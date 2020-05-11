Newcastle Utd eye Real Madrid superstar to make statement signing if £300m takeover is completed

Newcastle Utd could reportedly launch a swoop for Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale if they see a £300m Saudi Arabia takeover of the club completed.

Progression over the takeover bid continues, although it has yet to be completed and ratified as Newcastle fans await official news to celebrate what could be a major turning point for their club.

The Saudi Arabian-led consortium are looking to seal a £300m buy-out, as noted by the Sun, and in turn they are expected to invest heavily in the club to make it a successful venture and that could ultimately lead to some high-profile signings in the coming transfer windows if all goes to plan.

However, as per the Sun above, via Marca, it’s suggested that Bale could emerge as their superstar signing to make a real statement in the transfer market, with Tottenham’s right of first refusal option having now expired and seemingly clearing the path for the Magpies if they wish to make their move.

A number of big names have been paired with Newcastle in recent weeks and so it remains to be seen if any of them materialise, as ultimately firstly the takeover has to go through for any of it to happen.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that Real Madrid are looking to axe a number of players this summer to clear space in the squad and free up funds of their own, and so time will tell if Newcastle swoop as the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Arturo Vidal and Kalidou Koulibaly are also specifically mentioned in the report above as being targets.

Further, Mauricio Pochettino is touted as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce if the takeover is completed, and so it could be all change at St James Park with some big plans ahead but all of which hinge on this buyout going through first.