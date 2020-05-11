Arsenal legend Ian Wright has exposed an Instagram user by posting photos of the sickening racist abuse he has been subjected to in a series of messages.

The former Premier League striker turned pundit took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to expose the individual in question, and was soon trending as his tweet went viral.

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer news: Talks held over signing Juventus star, player’s father confirms Gunners interest, Liverpool offered £45m star

As seen in the images below, the extent of the abuse is disgraceful, and given the user has made no effort to hide his own identity, it’s likely that he will now face further action from police.

No-one should have to deal with these kind of abusive messages, and Wright has seemingly decided to speak out and make a point of that by exposing the person responsible as he even conceded to start his tweet that he shouldn’t even look at these type of messages.

Nevertheless, it has clearly had an emotional impact on him, and it’s hoped that the relevant action is taken by the authorities in dealing with the individual and his behaviour.