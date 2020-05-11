Premier League could return from June 1 as UK government outline plans

According to the Associated Press’ Rob Harris, the United Kingdom’s government are considering allowing the return of ‘cultural and sporting events’ to take place behind-closed-doors from June 1.

This has since been confirmed by the Mirror who report that the return of professional sport was outlined in a 60-page roadmap by the government amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Of course such plans remain provisional for the time being and are dependent on the spread of Covid-19 being limited.

UK government looking at "permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact."

But won't be allowed before June 1 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 11, 2020

It’s added that the plans suggests that these events could be broadcast, whilst avoiding the risk of ‘large-scale social contact’, this is bound to raise question marks like the one below:

But is playing football large-scale social contact? Or does this line apply to sports like golf, tennis, horse racing and greyhound racing where there is no direct social contact? https://t.co/yAuLPwLXZg — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) May 11, 2020

Despite the plans for ‘sporting events’ to be resumed it hasn’t yet been clarified if football is part of this conversation, considering the number of participants involved it’s obvious that this would pose a bigger risk than the resumption of sports like tennis and golf.

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), the Premier League have agreed to spend £4m on Coronavirus testing kits as they set out measures to aid their plans for a return to action.

Talks of a potential restart anytime next month could be opposed by certain clubs.

As per the Metro, a third Brighton player recently tested positive for the Coronavirus, can the top-flight really expect the Seagulls to risk the health of their players?