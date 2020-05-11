Real Madrid and Barcelona players have been spotted back in training today ahead of a potential return to action in La Liga this summer.

It remains to be seen if Spain or indeed any other country can get football going again safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems they’re giving it their best shot.

The Bundesliga is due to return this weekend after approval from the German government, and La Liga players are also preparing in case they get to play again soon.

While it’s hard to know for sure what the immediate future holds for the game, it’s certainly nice to get some sense of normality back during these challenging times.

Pictured are big names like Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric as Real Madrid and Barcelona look to work their way back after a lengthy break.