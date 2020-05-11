Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Inter defender Milan Skriniar, but it will take a whopping bid of around €70m to try and prise him away from the Italian giants.

The 25-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in 2017 and has gone on to play a vital role for them as they have re-established themselves as a top-four Serie A side and are pushing for the Scudetto this season.

Skiniar has been an almost permanent fixture in the side having made 118 appearances for them since his arrival, and so as he continues to play a fundamental part in their pursuit of success under Antonio Conte this season, it doesn’t appear as though the Italian giants will be in any rush to consider an exit.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via reports in Italy, it’s suggested that Real Madrid are interested in the Slovakian international, who has been sounded out as a possible long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos previously.

However, it’s added that while Inter aren’t considering a departure for the talented defensive ace, if an offer of around €70m were to be made, they could consider it. That said, it’s then noted in the report that Los Blancos wouldn’t be willing to splash out such a fee and there are no contacts between the clubs over such a deal as things stand as it’s merely just interest right now.

In turn, it seems as though there is a long way to go before this becomes a more realistic solution for Real Madrid, as what is arguably clearer is that they do need a long-term replacement for Ramos sooner rather than later given he turns 35 next year.

Defensively sound and composed in possession, Skiniar would tick the right boxes for the Spanish giants, but ultimately as clubs also adjust and adapt with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, it’s unclear if any big-money signings are likely this summer as they look to recover from the more immediate economic fallout.