After more than 33,000 votes had been cast, there was a clear winner in a poll for the Premier League’s best-ever striker.

The Sun had run the poll, and with so many names to choose from, the expectation might’ve been that this particular competition would’ve been a close run thing, but it was nothing of the sort.

Former Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, took the plaudits ahead of the likes of Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer by polling a whopping 38.4 percent of the vote.

Shearer was the next closest with 20.3 percent, whilst Rooney toiled behind with just 12.6 percent. Didier Drogba and Sergio Aguero only managed 11.8 and 11.9 percent respectively, with Ruud van Nistelrooy not even getting a look in.

Such polls or lists are always subjective of course, as everyone can find a reason or stat why one player deserves such an accolade ahead of another.

Suffice to say that all of the players that did find themselves on the list to be polled deserved to be there, and there can of course only ever be one winner.