Solution agreed: Premier League agree on how to deal with player contracts expiring on June 30

The Premier League have reportedly agreed on a solution on how to deal with player contracts that currently expire on June 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The current campaign has been on hold since March due to the crisis, although as the UK government announced plans to start relaxing the measures put in place this week, it has been suggested that sports could get the green light to resume in the country from June onwards.

However, with a number of games still to be played this season, both in the league and cup competitions as well as the Champions League and Europa League, one major issue has been noted.

Countless players will see their current contracts expire on June 30, thus leading to the potential headache of not knowing if they can complete the current season with their current clubs if it goes beyond that date.

As reported by the Independent, the Premier League has agreed that contracts can be extended to the end of the 2019/20 campaign, whenever that may be, thus removing one of the major complications facing clubs this summer.

It’s noted that the proposal was put forward in Monday’s meeting, with all clubs agreeing on the decision. In turn, the relevant parties must now agree on any contract changes by June 23.

“What we decided today – obviously this issue has been highlighted and we’ve discussed it at the last two meetings – but we’ve been working as far as possible to ensure that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had prior to the suspension,” chief executive Richard Masters said.

“What was agreed today is that players can extend their contracts beyond June 30 until the end of the season but it must be agreed by both parties and a later date can be scheduled for that; no later than June 23.”

Willian, Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Adam Lallana are just a handful of players facing this potential problem, but it appears as though a solution is now in place to avoid exits before the season finishes, if both parties are happy for that to happen.