Superstar flattered by Liverpool interest, could spark possible transfer battle with Real Madrid

Amid reports linking Liverpool with a swoop for him, it’s suggested that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is flattered by interest from the Merseyside giants.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the top players in Europe already, having emphasised that point with 90 goals and 49 assists in just 120 appearances for PSG.

SEE MORE: €15m-rated centre-back seen as possible Liverpool transfer target

That followed a successful stint at Monaco, and while he has won a collection of domestic trophies in France, he has also already won a World Cup having showcased his class at International level too.

However, rumours seemingly refuse to go away over his future, as Mundo Deportivo report, via Le10Sport, that he is flattered by the interest from Liverpool, and it’s added that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has contacted his representatives to find out his intentions moving forward.

Meanwhile, it’s noted that Real Madrid are still pressing ahead with their own bid to sign the French international, although any swoop from them would be on hold until next year as Mbappe would then have just 12 months remaining on his current contract, assuming he doesn’t sign a renewal before then.

That said, it is suggested that Mbappe could renew, although naturally Real Madrid and Liverpool will be hoping that he doesn’t as they look to land a superstar signing with his entire career still ahead of him.

It’s arguably difficult to see a switch to Liverpool materialising though. Firstly, he would command a huge fee and so it remains to be seen if the soon-to-be Premier League champions will be able to afford to splash out on not only his transfer fee but also his wages. On top of that, with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah firmly established as their front three, would they have to, and be willing to, sacrifice one of them to get Mbappe?

Time will tell what the answers to those questions are, but for now, it seems as though Liverpool have been boosted by the reported reaction from Mbappe to their interest.