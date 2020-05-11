RB Leipzig chief Ralf Rangnick has hinted he would ideally like his club to sell Timo Werner to Liverpool amid transfer links with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Germany international has been a big hit in his time in the Bundesliga and would surely be a quality signing for most top clubs.

Sky Sports recently claimed Werner was ready to join Liverpool and that the Merseyside giants could land him for his release clause of £52million as long as they paid that fee by June 15th.

Werner looks an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play, so much so that Rangnick has more or less admitted his preference would be to see his star player make the move to Anfield over other possible destinations.

“The league is less important, but the club, from a purely hypothetical point of view, I would better see him in good hands with a club that is not necessarily defined by ball possession football,” Rangnick told Bild, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

“Since Timo has made progress under Julian Nagelsmann, his most important weapons, however, are the quick switching movement and his powerful finish.

“Therefore, he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play, but I would prefer him to stay here.”

LFC fans will hope this gives their club the edge in this potential transfer battle for one of Europe’s finest attacking players.

That said, Liverpool don’t exactly need a new attacking player as a priority, given that they already have one of the best front threes in world football in the form of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.