Manchester United have been more or less cleared to complete the transfer of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a €55million move for Van de Beek, who has been one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times.

With doubts over the future of Paul Pogba, it’s little surprise that Man Utd are keen on Van de Beek, and now there’s good news on that front from Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar.

The former United goalkeeper, now sporting director at the Amsterdam Arena, says the club have a verbal agreement to let Van de Beek go this summer.

Still, he insists the Netherlands international won’t be leaving on the cheap.

When asked about Ajax’s plans for this summer, he said: “Last year, we made verbal agreements with Onana, Tagliafico, Van de Beek to stay another season and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers. Nothing has changed.

“There won’t be a 50% discount. The clubs can forget about that.”

United fans will no doubt hope this means a bid can be imminent for Van de Beek, who would be a quality signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 23-year-old looks an ideal fit for MUFC’s style of play and has also been linked with their rivals Tottenham, so it would be a boost to beat Spurs to his signature and prevent them strengthening.