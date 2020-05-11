As the whole world continues to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Lionel Messi has stepped up to the plate once more with a huge €500,000 donation.

It isn’t the first time the Argentine has been so generous with his money, and this time it is his homeland, Argentina, that is set to benefit.

Far too often these days it seems that footballers are routinely questioned over the amount they earn, and how they wish to spend it, but that conveniently misses the point they are employees being paid for their services by clubs who are willing to part with such amounts.

Regardless, Messi is clearly doing his part to help in this pandemic, and it’s help which has been very well received. Through his own Foundation, he joined the campaign ‘Juntos por la Salud Argentina’ which is helping to buy PPE for medical professionals.

“We are very grateful for the recognition towards our work which allows us to continue with our commitment to public health in Argentina,” said doctor Silvia Kassab, the executive director of the Garrahan Foundation, and reported by Sport.

Perhaps the bad press that he appears to get in Argentina will now take a back seat but his name can remain front and centre for entirely different reasons.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Was a huge player’ – Arsene Wenger names his greatest ever winter transfer window signing at Arsenal ‘Not the sort of player you want’ – John Barnes questions Liverpool’s pursuit of £50m target Solution agreed: Premier League agree on how to deal with player contracts expiring on June 30

If the media is so keen to knock down footballers for certain things, then they must also be ready and willing to lift them back up when it’s right to do so.

On this occasion, Messi deserves all of the plaudits.