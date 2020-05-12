Newcastle’s potential new owner’s were offered a stark look into the future by former Premier League keeper, Paul Robinson.

Although any takeover is yet to be signed, sealed and delivered, Robinson believes that once it has been, there’s one particular area where they need to get to work straight away.

The Magpies currently train at Darsley Park, which, according to the Daily Express, Rafa Benitez wanted to be improved before he left the club last summer.

Whether it’s Steve Bruce still in the managerial hot-seat or the new owners bring in their own man, Robinson is clear that the training ground has got to be addressed.

“If you fill an awful training ground with £600million worth of talent, I am sure they will still perform on the pitch,” he told Football Insider.

“It is important that the first team have great recovery facilities and state of the art pitches which replicate what they play on. You develop an academy and a training ground to develop players.

“You have seen clubs lower down the leagues invest in their infrastructure to develop home-grown players in order to keep their club going. The perfect example is Crewe who have developed players at their academy and sold them on to keep their club going.

“Also if you want to sign a £70million player, as expected, and you bring him to a state of the art training ground it is going to help to broker the deal.”

Whilst facilities are important to the modern day player, who seem to expect all mod cons when it comes to going to work, money talks.

If Newcastle are willing to pay the big bucks, then not having an A1 training facility isn’t likely to bother a player to the extent that he won’t then sign a contract.