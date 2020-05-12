Chelsea look to have been handed a transfer boost in their rumoured pursuit of Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes.

The Red Devils midfielder seems closer to leaving Old Trafford as talks over a new contract with his current club have stalled, according to Goal.

It remains to be seen if United can still find time to work on a new deal for Gomes, but this saga has dragged on for a while now and this report suggests the two parties are no closer to an agreement.

This could leave Gomes to leave Man Utd on a free transfer in a few weeks, and ESPN have previously noted that Chelsea are interested in the 19-year-old.

If the Blues can snap Gomes up, he could prove a fine signing for the club and help them continue their successful policy of trusting and developing youth under manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have not always adopted this approach, but now seem to be bringing through plenty of promising academy players, and Gomes could be another fine long-term signing to boost Lampard’s project at Stamford Bridge.