Arsenal make key Dani Ceballos transfer decision

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos will not be staying at the club beyond this season, according to latest reports on his future.

Despite Ceballos’ future at parent club Real Madrid looking in some doubt, he does not look set to stay at Arsenal permanently, or to extend his loan stay for another year, according to El Confidencial.

The Gunners could, however, get the chance to extend Ceballos’ current loan until the end of the Premier League season, which could return this summer as the coronavirus pandemic shows some signs of slowing down in several countries.

It remains to be seen if football can truly resume safely, but we’ll have a better idea after this weekend, when the Bundesliga is due to start up again in Germany.

Arsenal fans will likely be split on Ceballos, who has not had a huge amount of impact in his time on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, the Spain international has shown some potential since AFC brought in Mikel Arteta as manager, and it’s a boost if they can keep him for longer than his initial loan deal.