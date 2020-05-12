Amid ongoing uncertainty over his future, it has been reported that Arsenal are demanding in excess of €50m if they are to lose talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 30-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Gunners since joining them in 2018, scoring 61 goals and providing 13 assists in 97 appearances for the club.

However, with his current contract set to expire in 2021, it has raised an element of doubt over his long-term future at the Emirates, as nerves will increase if he enters the final 12 months of that deal with no renewal in sight.

As noted by the Sun, speculation remains rife over his future as he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, but it appears as though any interested party will have to dig deep into their pockets regardless of how long he has left on his current agreement with Arsenal.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that Arsenal are demanding between €50m and €60m for their talismanic frontman, with Real Madrid again specifically mentioned as being interested along with Serie A giants Inter.

However, it’s added that such a hefty valuation could test their ability to splash out this summer, and that’s particularly relevant given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic which is expected to limit spending ahead of next season.

That’s a lot of money for a 30-year-old who is arguably heading towards a decline in his quality in the coming years, but given the goalscoring record that Aubameyang has had for a number of years now on a consistent basis, he would be a star addition to any side in Europe.

Time will tell if Arsenal are indeed set to continue to demand a huge fee if they have to admit defeat in letting Aubameyang leave, as although they’ll be desperate for him to stay in north London, they will also be eager to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

With that kind of price-tag though, they could fend off interest for now and have a shot at convincing Aubameyang to commit his long-term future to them instead.