Arsenal stance on €17m-rated loanee touted amid ongoing exit talk this summer

Arsenal are reportedly keen to offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis as he prepares to return from his loan spell with Roma this summer.

The 31-year-old has seen his stint disrupted by injury this season, but he has still managed to score six goals and provide four assists in 20 appearances.

Time will tell if he is signed outright by the Giallorossi, while his current contract with Arsenal expires in 2021 and so a decision will be needed on his future as the Gunners won’t want to lose him for nothing in just over 12 months time if he’s not expected to sign a renewal.

According to Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Arsenal aren’t keen on his return this summer and are eager to seal a permanent exit. That said, they aren’t prepared to accept a significant discount on his price-tag, with Calciomercato also noting just last week that the Premier League giants want around €17m for the Armenian international.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has publicly insisted that he wants Mkhitaryan to stay at the Stadio Olimpico, and so this touted stance from Arsenal will be music to his ears.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear at this point if Roma can afford such a valuation, as they will have to deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the threat of missing out on Champions League qualification.

The combination of the two could severely limit their spending power this summer, making a permanent switch for Mkhitaryan all the more unlikely and so time will tell if an alternative option will open up for Arsenal to offload him ahead of next season which in turn could help arm boss Mikel Arteta with the funds required to target his preferred options to stamp his mark on the squad this summer.