Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot is refusing to return to Turin amid a fall out with the club who have slashed his salary by £7m, according to a report in the Mirror.

Rabiot reportedly wants a move away from Juventus and Premier League club Arsenal are a potential destination for the Frenchman with the player’s mother and agent pushing for a move away from the Old Lady, according to Calciomercato.

The French midfielder joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer only last season but has gone on to make just 11 starts for the Turin club this season under Maurizio Sarri and it now looks like his future at Juve is in serious doubt already.

Juventus have recalled all their players back to report for training, but Rabiot is still in France and is refusing to link up with his club after they slashed his £28m salary by a quarter, according to La Stampa.

Rabiot could be a useful signing for Arsenal if they can take advantage of this situation, with the Gunners in desperate need of upgrades on Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira after a difficult season that sees them looking highly unlikely to grab a European place.

However, it remains to be seen whether a move for Rabiot materialises this summer.