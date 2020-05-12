The agent of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has made a clear statement on the German playmaker’s future.

The former Real Madrid man has been strongly linked with a move away from the Gunners in recent times after falling out of favour with both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Ozil looks past his best and Arsenal could perhaps do with replacing him, but his representative and close friend says he’ll be seeing out his contract at the club.

After that, he says, it is likely Ozil will move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a free transfer next summer.

Acun Ilicali said: “I receive lots of questions about Mesut Ozil. I believe in the future the good things will happen. I’m not in a position to give details but I know our president is also working hard for this.

“When his contract with Arsenal will expire, the favourites would be Fenerbahce. We are also working on that front.

“I really wanted to tell you in more detail, but I cannot. We’ll talk about these things when the time comes.”