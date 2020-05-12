Barcelona and Real Madrid could reportedly face a transfer scrap over Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, with Man City also a possible rival for his signature.

The 23-year-old has had quite the career thus far, as following spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and now Bayern, he has already won seven consecutive league titles across those three major European leagues.

SEE MORE: Barcelona reach verbal agreement with Juventus star

Coupled with a whole host of other domestic honours with each club, he has enjoyed a glittering career to this point as well as making 22 appearances for France, and he could now potentially be given a chance to win more silverware in a different country.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via Sky Sport Germany, it’s suggested that if Leroy Sane was to join Bayern from Man City this summer, that would put Coman’s future with the reigning Bundesliga champions in doubt with a string of European giants lining up to sign him.

It’s added that Barcelona, Real Madrid and City themselves would all be interested if he was to leave the Bavarian giants, although it’s noted that he could cost around £52.6m.

That is a hefty fee to pay for any of the clubs in question, especially with uncertainty still remaining over the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the summer transfer window.

Further, Coman has managed just five goals and five assists in 24 appearances so far this season as he has had his troubles with injuries, and so it remains to be seen if he really is the priority for the clubs specifically named above with a large chunk of their budgets seemingly having to go on him.

A swoop would make sense for City if they were looking to fill a potential void left behind by Sane, and so perhaps a swap deal would make sense between the two clubs.

That could arguably be a smart tactic for Barcelona and Real Madrid too in order to bring that touted price-tag down, but time will tell if they are genuinely prepared to put an offer on the table if Coman is on the market this summer.