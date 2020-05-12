Boost for Man Utd as positive fitness update touted on key figure

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly closing in on returning to full fitness after being sidelined by a back injury since January.

The 22-year-old had been enjoying his most prolific season to date prior to his setback, as he had bagged 19 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Man Utd and Tottenham set sights on classy Serie A midfield ace valued at €60m

However, his back injury sidelined him in January and while it’s difficult to suggest that there has been a positive to come out of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rashford has been given time to continue his recovery without missing further matches.

Man Utd remain in the hunt for the FA Cup and Europa League as well as a top-four finish in the Premier League as it remains to be seen when there is official word on when the current campaign will resume, but there could be good news for Man Utd and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when it does.

As reported by the Metro, Rashford is said to now be at around 80% in terms of his fitness as he continues to make progress, while he is said to have visited the club’s training ground regularly in the last two weeks as he continues to work on his fitness and recovery.

Further, it’s even suggested that the England international is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation, and so he’ll hope to be a part of the club’s plans as things gather pace and training resumes in the coming weeks.

It’s an exciting thought for Man Utd fans to have Rashford back in the mix for the season run-in, especially as they’ve yet to see him link up with January signing Bruno Fernandes in the final third.

With the Portuguese star’s creativity and technical quality along with Paul Pogba who is recovering from an injury of his own, coupled with the pace, movement and finishing of the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial, Solskjaer will no doubt be itching to have a fully-fit squad back at his disposal in the coming weeks and months to try and ensure that there is a successful conclusion to the current season.