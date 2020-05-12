‘Can be an amazing player’ – Chelsea legend tips ace for big future if he bounces back from injury

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has singled out Ruben Loftus-Cheek for high praise as he spoke about the players he loves watching in the Premier League currently.

The 24-year-old has had a stop-start stint with the Blues thus far, as after making his breakthrough in the 2014/15 campaign, he hasn’t yet kicked on to cement his place in the starting line-up.

He’s made 72 appearances for Chelsea since then while having spent time out on loan at Crystal Palace three years ago, and he’s yet to feature at all this season after suffering a serious injury last year.

It would have been a major setback for the England international as he bagged 10 goals in 40 appearances last season which was his most prolific campaign thus far and the most number of games he’s featured in in a single year.

Zola will be fully aware of the potential that he possesses having coached him last year, and he noted that Loftus-Cheek “can be an amazing player” if he gets back to full fitness following that Achilles blow, as per the video below.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be itching to see the midfield star back in action soon, and Loftus-Cheek himself will be desperate to steer clear of further injury troubles now and really start to showcase his quality under Frank Lampard moving forward.