It was always going to be a tough ask for Mikel Arteta to get Arsenal back to where they were for years under Arsene Wenger, and now the Spaniard seems likely to be hampered by a lack of funds to spend in the upcoming summer transfer market.
According to Fanatik, and cited by The Sun, the Gunners are chasing Basel’s Eray Comert, who is available for a measly £2m. The outlet further note that the north Londoners face stiff competition from Galatasaray.
That Arteta is having to shop in the bargain basement is enough of a red flag in itself, but perhaps this is the way forward for a lot of clubs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sun go on to note that the player has actually been a long-term target of Arsenal’s, and has helped Basel keep an impressive 14 clean sheets in 35 matches. For a defence that could do with some steel and grit, Comert could yet prove to be an unexpected bargain.