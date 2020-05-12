It was always going to be a tough ask for Mikel Arteta to get Arsenal back to where they were for years under Arsene Wenger, and now the Spaniard seems likely to be hampered by a lack of funds to spend in the upcoming summer transfer market.

According to Fanatik, and cited by The Sun, the Gunners are chasing Basel’s Eray Comert, who is available for a measly £2m. The outlet further note that the north Londoners face stiff competition from Galatasaray.

That Arteta is having to shop in the bargain basement is enough of a red flag in itself, but perhaps this is the way forward for a lot of clubs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I don’t know if now is the right time’ – Jadon Sancho warned not to sign for Man United by former star Boost for Man Utd as positive fitness update touted on key figure Teenager spoken to by police after vile Twitter abuse aimed at Arsenal legend Ian Wright

The Sun go on to note that the player has actually been a long-term target of Arsenal’s, and has helped Basel keep an impressive 14 clean sheets in 35 matches. For a defence that could do with some steel and grit, Comert could yet prove to be an unexpected bargain.