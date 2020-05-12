Chelsea are looking to make a swoop for 17-year-old Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in Don Balon.

PSG value and rate Michut highly despite his short stature and compare the young midfielder to Marco Verratti, while interest in the youngster is high across Europe, according to the Spanish outlet.

The Don Balon report suggests that Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign the young prodigy but Chelsea and Manchester City are also reportedly among the clubs keen to snap him up.

The report explains that Michut is currently on a youth contract and is yet to sign a pro contract with the Parisian club. But it is believed that Chelsea are looking to make a last-ditch swoop for the young starlet and intend to add the youngster to their current crop of young stars at Stamford Bridge.

Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also mentioned by Don Balon as being interested in signing Michut who is one of French football’s brightest prospects.

Still, Chelsea could be an attractive destination for a top young talent at the moment due to Frank Lampard’s willingness to promote and develop youth.

Barcelona, however, also have a fine record in that department and are one of the historically biggest clubs in the world, so would be hard for anyone to turn down.