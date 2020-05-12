With Chelsea looking to make one particular player their first signing of the upcoming summer transfer window, the news that Newcastle are also interested could come as a bitter blow to Frank Lampard.

Although the takeover at the Magpies has yet to be completed, assuming it does so satisfactorily means there will be an expectation that the club will be able to blow their rivals out of the water with the money that they can offer potential new recruits.

According to MARCA and cited by the Daily Express, Lampard wants to get Barcelona flop, Philippe Coutinho, in through the door at Stamford Bridge before going after his other targets as he looks to try and make the Blues a force again.

MARCA, cited by the Daily Express, also note that whilst Newcastle’s move for Coutinho is dependant on the takeover, they won’t hesitate to make a ‘statement’ signing to get the ball rolling on Tyneside.

It wasn’t that long ago when Roman Abramovich pitched up in west London and bought his way to the title. Now, he might well have to take a back seat to the new kids in town.