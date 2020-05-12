Real Madrid are reportedly favouring the transfer of Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante over a potential move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

The Spanish giants could do with a big-name signing in the middle of the park and it seems Kante is now their preferred option over Man Utd misfit Pogba, who has had his injury problems this season.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror linking Chelsea with a potential move for West Ham starlet Declan Rice if Kante does end up leaving Stamford Bridge.

The Mirror explain that Kante is not pushing to leave Chelsea, but the report suggests he’s now an priority for Real Madrid.

While it would be a blow to lose the France international, Rice could be a fine replacement and now might be the best time for the Blues to make much out of Kante’s sale.

United fans may be relieved to hear that Pogba transfer rumours are dying down, though in truth many Red Devils supporters might also want him gone.

The 27-year-old has struggled in his time at Old Trafford and it might be best for all involved if he now leaves the club.