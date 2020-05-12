As current European champions and Premier League champions-elect, there is a lot of cachet to signing for Liverpool at present, however, a €100m release clause being inserted into a new deal will surely keep one Napoli star from the Reds’ clutches.

According to Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno and cited by Forza Italian Football, Napoli are closing in on a new contract that will keep midfielder, Piotr Zielinski, at the club until 2025.

Under normal circumstances, news of any deal is unlikely to have troubled Liverpool, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has changed the footballing landscape as far as transfers are concerned, and it’s unlikely that any club will be in a position to pay €100m for a player in the next couple of transfer windows.

Forza Italian Football note Liverpool’s interest along with that of Inter Milan, and though Zielinski has only scored two goals in 35 games according to the outlet, clearly he is highly prized by his current employers.

The report goes on to detail how they are willing to double his salary as part of the deal, so Jurgen Klopp might just as well accept that this is the one who got away.