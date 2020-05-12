Arsenal are set to rival Turkish giants Galatasaray in the race to sign Basel star Eray Comert, according to a report in Fanatik.

The 22-year-old centre-back Comert has impressed for Basel this season and is wanted by Gunners boss Arteta, with the Spanish manager keen on bolstering his defence ahead of next season, according to the report.

Arsenal’s defensive woes have cost the club severely this season and signing Comert could help Arteta improve the Gunners’ defence considerably.

However, according to Fanatik, the Gunners will have to battle it out with Galatasaray, who have been monitoring the Basel ace for a year and have been laying the groundwork for a move for the defender since last summer.

Comert’s contract with Basel expires in 2020 and the Swiss club value the defender at €2.3m, as per the Fanatik report, and the player could prove to be a bargain buy for Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window.

Despite Comert’s Turkish roots and links to Galatasaray, a move to Arsenal would surely be too good an offer to turn down for the Swiss centre-back.