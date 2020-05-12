Fan asks Ghana president about Thomas Partey to Arsenal transfer

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo was asked a surprise question by a fan as he gave a speech yesterday.

See below as a football fan, presumably an Arsenal supporter, asked about the current Thomas Partey transfer rumours that have been doing the rounds for some time.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been linked with the Gunners by the Telegraph and others, and would no doubt make a superb signing for the north London giants.

Our fans are asking the President of Ghana whether Thomas Partey will sign for us?? pic.twitter.com/PxATTZdyJ9 — ArsenalGoals (@ArsenalGoaIs) May 12, 2020

The Ghana international is a superb talent and is no doubt highly regarded in his home country, so details about his next move will be big news.

Still, we’re not sure Akufo-Addo was expecting to field a question like this while he probably has bigger issues to deal with amid the coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the globe.

Then again, we’ve famously seen ‘Wenger Out’ banners at protests for more important issues, so it’s clear once again that Arsenal fans really will stop at nothing when it comes to issues involving their club.