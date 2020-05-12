Liverpool and Manchester City have both been given some hugely encouraging transfer news with regards to the future of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News, Aouar is set to leave Lyon this summer, with his club planning to let him go as long as they receive €50million for him.

The 21-year-old is a huge talent and is linked with Manchester City in the report, while he’s also been talked up as a target for Liverpool by the Sun.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Aouar’s signature, but Liverpool and City are bound to be pleased to hear the news that he’s clear to leave for €50m.

That could end up being a bargain for such a talented young player, who surely has a big career ahead of him at the highest level.

Liverpool don’t exactly need a new midfielder as a matter of urgency, but they may well view Aouar as an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have not always lived up to expectations at Anfield.

City, meanwhile, surely need to revamp their squad after falling so far behind LFC this season.