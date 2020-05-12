Highly-rated Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho, has been warned against signing for potential suitors, Manchester United, by one of their former players.

Despite the coronavirus wreaking havoc with how transfers are going to be structured from this summer’s transfer window onwards, Sancho is still likely to be able to command a decent fee should he move back home from the Bundesliga.

However, Dimitar Berbatov isn’t sure that now is the time for the player to switch clubs.

“I don’t know if now is the right time for him to go to Manchester United, I have mentioned it before, I have my doubts here because at United there’s Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James,” Berbatov said to Betfair and cited by the Daily Star.

“It’s good to have competition for the team but I would imagine if he moves to a new place he would want to play every game, but rotation is a common thing now in football.

“From that point of view, you can’t guarantee a player will play.”

In a frighteningly good Dortmund side, Sancho is a key component, and to that end, it’s easy to agree with the Bulgarian.

In a team that has every chance to win the Bundesliga if matches go ahead as planned, why would you choose to move to a team that’s still very much in transition, and where you wouldn’t necessarily be guaranteed a starting place?

Of course, United remain a big draw, and so the thought of reawakening a sleeping giant could also appeal.