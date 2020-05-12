Although Harry Maguire has only recently taken over the captaincy at Old Trafford, one pundit has noted it’s far too early to even consider handing the armband to another highly-rated member of the Man United first-team.

The England international recently talked up Marcus Rashford’s credentials, but Danny Murphy doesn’t think that the striker needs any more pressure on his young shoulders.

“I don’t think now is the right time,” Murphy told talkSPORT and cited by the Daily Express.

“I think he seems to have a wonderful mentality from a young player going into the side at a club like Manchester United.

“I think he is potentially a captain, there’s no problem saying that, but I don’t think there’s any need to put that pressure on him at the moment because there will be other players who can take that mantle.

“He was probably asked the question Maguire, I don’t think he probably brought it up from nothing.”

Rashford has indeed taken to playing at senior level like a duck to water, and it’s hard to imagine a United side without him in it when he’s fully fit.

Off of the pitch as well as on it, he is an example to any other youngsters looking to make their mark at the club, and it’s completely understandable why Maguire would earmark him as future captain material.

However, Murphy has a point. Rashford needs to be allowed to just get on with doing what he does best and without any extra pressure, certainly not for the next few years.