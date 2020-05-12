We tend to expect so much from players straight away after a transfer, but it’s important to remember that younger players will need time to adapt to a new country and playing style.

Christian Pulisic arrived at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund with big expectations, but it took some time for him to get going.

He wasn’t always in the match day squad and it started to look like he might need to go out on loan or something to continue his development, but then he started to find some form.

He scored 5 times in 16 Premier League games and you have to think he’ll be a big part of Frank Lampard’s plans going forward, but some improvements will need to be made.

The Premier League is widely regarded as being more physical than others, so that might come into his thinking in some recent comments.

101 Great Goals reported on some comments that Pulisic made to Goal about potential improvements to his game, and these would make a big difference:

“I want to learn to be even more clinical in front of goal to continue to boost my numbers, get more goals and assists.”

“I want to be stronger on the ball, being able to hold off players and those are two areas that I’m definitely working on.”

The report also suggests that the American forward is now over some injury concerns and would be ready to go when play starts again, but it will be interesting to see if he improves much over the next year or two.