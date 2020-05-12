LA Galaxy midfielder, Jonathan dos Santos, could be in hot water with his club after posting a naked selfie of himself in bed with US-based model Amanda Trivizas.

The image was quickly removed according to The Sun, but not before it had been viewed a number of times by his followers.

After beginning his career at Barcelona alongside his brother, Giovani, he joined La Liga club Villarreal and spent three seasons at the Estadio de la Ceramica before heading across the pond to the Galaxy.

It’s not clear at this stage what punishment the club will invoke, but given that social distancing is supposed to be in place, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that they will come down hard on him.

Nor is this the first time he’s been in trouble for such extra curricular activity.

The Sun recalled that both dos Santos’ were named and shamed by Mexican magazine TV Notes regarding a house party that lasted over a day back in 2018, and in which “Thirty VIP escorts gave the TRI their real World Cup send-off with a 24-hour lock-in.”