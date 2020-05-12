Juventus and Tottenham plot player exchange deal with two possibilities touted

Juventus and Tottenham are reportedly exploring two potential player exchange deals which would see the clubs swap full-backs.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, it’s widely expected to see a reduction in spending this summer as clubs deal with the economic fallout of the crisis.

In turn, player swap deals could become a popular strategy to avoid splashing out big fees, and Juventus and Tottenham could be working on an agreement of their own.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, it would involve them swapping full-backs with a deal involving either Serge Aurier and Alex Sandro as well as money in favour of Juventus, or Danny Rose and Mattia De Sciglio.

It’s difficult to suggest that either touted deal would make sense as far as Juventus are concerned and Spurs would arguably be getting the better of either switch, although the report does add that a number of alternative targets are in the mix for the reigning Serie A champions and Jose Mourinho’s side to address their issues.

In turn, if the suggested swap deals don’t materialise, they could have back-up plans in mind, although the two touted exchanges are seemingly up for discussion for the time being.

Both clubs in question have had their problems at full back with their current options, and so time will tell if either deal suits both parties and leads to an agreement in the coming months ahead of next season.