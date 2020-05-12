Juventus open to offering defensive duo in possible swap deal with Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly prepared to offer either Daniele Rugani or Cristian Romero in touted talks with Barcelona over a possible player exchange deal this summer.

Given the expected financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s widely been suggested that clubs may look to minimise the fees they splash out and consider swap deals instead.

SEE MORE: Barcelona and Real Madrid tipped for possible transfer scrap as serial winner targeted

According to Mundo Deportivo, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Juventus are said to be interested in Barcelona trio Arthur, Nelson Semedo and Jean-Clair Todibo, and they are now willing to put two more names into the hat to try and agree on an exchange.

It’s suggested that Rugani and Romero are now being proposed to the Catalan giants, and so it remains to be seen if they’re of interest to coach Quique Setien in terms of what he believes they need to bolster their squad.

Given Gerard Pique turns 34 next year and Samuel Umtiti has continued to struggle with injuries dating back to last season, that does leave him light in central defence beyond Clement Lenglet and perhaps youngster Ronald Araujo who could be hoping to play a more prominent role in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Rugani has struggled for playing time again this season as the 25-year-old has featured just seven times for the Bianconeri, while Romero is currently impressing on loan at Genoa as the 22-year-old Argentine defensive ace continues to impress and is due back in Turin this summer.

Despite that limited role though, the Italian centre-half is highly talented, and will undoubtedly have developed his game and gained important experience by training and learning from the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, while he has the technical quality to fit into Barca’s style of play with the ball at his feet too.

Either could be seen as an ideal solution for the long-term future by Barcelona though, but it remains to be seen if it’s enough to convince them to green light an exit for one of the players being eyed by Juventus.