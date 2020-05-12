In news that is bound to ruffle a few feathers in the Juventus dressing room, it appears that the top earner at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo, will escape the new salary cap that the club are imposing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Corriere di Torino, cited by Mundo Deportivo, have already noted that the €9m per season top rate will now rule out the Bianconeri’s interest in Paul Pogba who it’s believed wanted €15m a season.

Now The Sun have suggested that despite getting a whopping €522,000 per week, the Portuguese will continue to earn at the current level.

All of the other high earners at the club, including the likes of Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt, will see their salaries drastically cut, which The Sun say will save Juve in the region of €80m.

It’s not clear at this stage how the move is likely to affect team morale, but even if you take into account that Ronaldo is something of a talisman for the Italian outfit, can the club really justify their decision?