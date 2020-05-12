Liverpool hope to land another bargain as they eye £26m move for Red Bull Salzburg star

It sometimes looks like a coincidence when a team signs a lot of players from the same club, but there’s probably a lot of meaning behind it.

Clearly the clubs are on good terms if the negotiations go well so that’s important, but if players come in and do well then it shows that the cultures at the two clubs are similar too.

Liverpool went through a phase of signing a lot of Southampton players, but The Daily Mail have tipped them to make another signing from Red Bull Salzburg this Summer.

They point out that they were able to sign Takumi Minamino in January for a reduced fee, but this time it’s Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who’s attracting their attention.

They suggest he would cost around £26m, but they would face competition from Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and RB Leipzig.

They also say that he’s only got two years left on his deal so this could be the perfect time for Salzburg to cash in, but it’s not clear where he’s most likely to go at this point.