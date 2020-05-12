Jurgen Klopp is destined to be disappointed with regards to his pursuit of one particular target, after Jose Mourinho performed a miraculous u-turn at Tottenham.

Although he’s endured a terrible time at White Hart Lane, Tanguy Ndombele will apparently be given more chances to impress the Portuguese, and, according to the Daily Mirror, the north London outfit now have no intention of parting with their record signing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona were reported to be taking a keen interest in Ndombele’s situation, with the Daily Mirror also noting that Liverpool were keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the transfer landscape for virtually every club, and to that end the Daily Mirror report that Spurs won’t have as much financial clout as they might previously have expected, and therefore keeping as many players in situ appears to be the order of the day.

It’s an unexpected reprieve for the youngster, but one that could end up being of real benefit to him and to Mourinho.