Liverpool effectively guaranteed Premier League title thanks to intervention from FA chief

Liverpool have reportedly been effectively guaranteed the Premier League title one way or another after a message to clubs from FA chairman Greg Clarke.

The Reds were 25 points clear at the top of the table when football had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they’ll need just two wins from their remaining nine fixtures to be confirmed as champions if the game can get going again this summer.

Even if not, however, it seems voiding the season is not an option, as Clarke is said to have told the Premier League, according to the Times.

The report explains that the FA have the power as a special shareholder to make decisions on titles, European places, and promotion and relegation.

This could mean that even if the season has to end early, it will simply be based on the current table, or by points per game.

Paris Saint-Germain were given the Ligue 1 title for this season despite the season being ended early, while the Bundesliga is due to return this weekend.

Whatever happens with the Premier League, Liverpool fans can probably start celebrating pretty soon, while this news will also be music to the ears of Leeds and West Brom fans as they chase promotion from the Championship.