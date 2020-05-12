Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has revealed Liverpool were interested in sealing a transfer for him before they eventually ended up signing Mohamed Salah instead.

Mahrez was a star player for Leicester City before his move to the Etihad Stadium in 2018 and makes sense as someone Liverpool might have been interested in adding to their squad.

Still, the Reds will be more than happy with their choice as Salah has proven a superb signing, while Mahrez has perhaps been a little underwhelming since swapping Leicester for Man City.

It’s interesting to think how different things might have been, however, with the Algeria international explaining how he feels the Salah deal prevented him from getting a move to Anfield.

“Before signing for Manchester City, there was interest from Liverpool in me, but as soon as they took Mohamed Salah, it was finished,” he told beIN Sports, as quoted by Get French Football News.

Mahrez won PFA Player of the Year during his time at Leicester, when he played a starring role in one of sport’s biggest upsets as the Foxes won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

The 29-year-old has since won another title with his current club, so might also feel pleased with how things turned out, even if Liverpool are the overwhelming favourites to take the trophy if football resumes this season.