Even if he was only ever signed out of desperation, Odion Ighalo has certainly managed to gain a lot of attention during his short time at Man United.

He’s been impressive at times, although the fans probably didn’t have any expectations, but it looks like the club want him to stay around for the rest of this season at least.

The Evening Standard have reported on the latest with his situation, and it does sound complicated.

As things stand, his loan agreement runs out at the end of May, but clearly the Premier League season will run past that if it does start again.

The problem is that he’s on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, and the Chinese Super League is due to begin again soon. They want their striker back for the start of the season, and the report says talks to extend the loan deal have broken down.

They go on to say that they would want £20m to let him go on a permanent basis, but United are only interested in a loan move for now.

It’s not clear if a breakthrough is expected, but unless one can be found then Ighalo is unlikely to play for Man United again.