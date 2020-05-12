Loads of Manchester United fans don’t seem to want the club to follow through with their reported interest in sealing the transfer of Adrien Rabiot.

The Juventus midfielder has endured a difficult first season in Turin and may already be on his way out, just a year after joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd were recently linked as favourites to sign Rabiot by Tuttomercatoweb, but fans are now mostly hoping the deal doesn’t go through as more rumours seem to emerge.

It seems many Red Devils supporters have issues with the Frenchman’s attitude, and don’t feel their club should be getting involved with him because of this.

It is not entirely clear where this perception has come from, but if United do end up trying to complete a deal for Rabiot it might not be the most popular move.

Still, MUFC could do with strengthening their midfield, and Rabiot could be a decent long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic and possibly an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Perhaps fans will change their tune if he joins, but for now here’s how the Rabiot link is going down…

Manchester United better stay far away from Rabiot. — J?ck. (@UtdOptimist) May 12, 2020

On a scale of 0 to 0, how much do you want Adrien Rabiot at Manchester United? — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 10, 2020

Don't want Man United within a mile of Rabiot. Would rather us sign a lesser talent than Rabiot with his massive baggage. — PUN (@VoyasVirta) May 12, 2020

I'd never take Adrien Rabiot at United, ever. Lad's got potential, no doubt but he's got a very terrible personality. Not to mention the Mistress of evil he takes advice from. — Ctrl Alt de ligt (@the_prosperr) May 12, 2020

Man Utd is a no go area for Rabiot. even the Evil Genius at united knows better — ? ?kami (@Ubansu_) May 12, 2020

Juve must think United are dumb. Rabiot is a mercenary to put it kindly, and as Ramsey. He's had way too many injuries. — United best in UK (@VRoonaldo) May 11, 2020