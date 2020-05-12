Although the return of the Premier League season appears to be occupying minds at the moment, clubs can’t take their eyes off of the upcoming transfer window and any deals that can be made during it.

To that end, Man United are unlikely to be happy at the news that Chelsea believe they are close to signing one of their highly-rated young stars.

According to the Daily Mirror, Angel Gomes has turned down the offer of a new contract with the Red Devils, worth £30,000 per week. The outlet suggests that the player wants more regular first team football after only being handed a chance in six games of his fledging career so far.

Whilst it’s believed that United were hoping Gomes would follow in the footsteps of team-mate, Tahiti Chong, and sign a new deal, the Daily Mirror suggest that the England Under-20 international has employed super-agent Pini Zahavi, and he has allegedly held transfer talks with Chelsea’s Marina Granovskaia.

Gomes is yet to make a significant mark on United’s first team, but his work with the youth sides appear to have been behind their reasoning to offer him new terms, even though this would seem to be in vain now.