Man Utd and Tottenham set sights on classy Serie A midfield ace valued at €60m

Man Utd and Tottenham have reportedly both been credited with an interest in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, but they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets if they wish to sign him.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a real star for the future for the Giallorossi as he’s bagged 12 goals and five assists in 60 appearances for the club thus far.

SEE MORE: Manchester United tipped to bag wonderkid duo including £25m deal for one of the pair in the works

That has also led to two goals in five caps for Italy, and so the future certainly looks bright for Zaniolo moving forward, albeit he is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and so time will tell if he can make a full recovery from that to reach the same levels he was displaying previously.

It appears as though his good form and quality on the pitch has gained attention from elsewhere too, as the Daily Star report, via Leggo, that Man Utd and Tottenham are interested in the midfielder, and it’s suggested that Roma’s need to raise finances amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic could give interested parties a boost this summer.

That said, it’s added that they would still demand around €60m for their prized asset, and so that in turn flips it back onto the likes of United and Spurs as to whether or not they can afford such a hefty price-tag ahead of next season.

Zaniolo is a technically-gifted, classy individual who boasts the versatility to play in various roles and has the work ethic and tenacity which could help him adapt to the Premier League easily. At just 20 years of age, he is also a potential long-term solution for any side looking to bolster their midfield options and so he ticks a lot of the right boxes.

Nevertheless, there might be some hesitation until he has recovered from his injury and returned to action, while it remains to be seen if that touted valuation is enough to force the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham to look elsewhere in the more immediate future.